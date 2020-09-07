Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone

The last episode of Bigg Bigg Boss saw some huge fights. Rahul and Jaan continued to have a verbal spat while an argument broke between wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Bigg Boss announced a Captaincy task, which created a huge spat between Jasmin and Rahul.
Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain on her first day, has taken it upon herself to make the Bigg Boss 14 house cleaner and more disciplined. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, left housemates shocked when he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu and called him a product of nepotism. Here’s everything that happened!
Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat. The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional. Later in a turn of events, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone. The first captaincy task of Boss Boss 14 also begun.
Day 5 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was the most interesting yet. While Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia tried to win the immunity task, Sidharth Shukla got into a war of words with fresher Shehzad Deol. Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, finally became an ‘accepted’ contestant and entered the house. Fans also got to see a very different side of Eijaz Khan. Here’s everything that happened!
Watch this super fun live chat with Eijaz Khan where the actor opens up about Bigg Boss 14, favoritism in the industry, working with Kangana Ranaut and his crush on Swara Bhaskar! Also a cameo by Eijaz’s laundry waale Ravi bhaiya and cooker, jo inhone rasode mein chadha diya.
This time Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar continued till Monday and it was one of the most unpredictable episodes ever. While Shehzad Deol became the first ‘100% not confirmed contestant’, a special wild card entered the house for Pavitra Punia. In the end, the entire house was divided into three teams led by seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!
Another controversy spikes around Bigg Boss house, ex-contestant, Mahira Sharma claims Pavitra Punia was three-timing while she was dating Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal shares the good news with her fans, reveals she'll be tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October in a private ceremony
Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's fight for immunity turns ugly yet again and to add on to the fight, seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla found themselves in the middle of the chaos too.Jasmin Bhasin..