Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia.

He later got into a war of words with Kavita Kaushik, who claimed that they aren’t as close as Eijaz says.

The house also saw its very first tabadla thanks to which Nikki returned to the Green Zone.

Here’s everything that happened on 29th October!


