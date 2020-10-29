Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden's mask mandate gains traction as US nears 90,000 daily infections

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Biden's mask mandate gains traction as US nears 90,000 daily infections
Biden's mask mandate gains traction as US nears 90,000 daily infections

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

French opera singer celebrates U.S. election [Video]

French opera singer celebrates U.S. election

A French opera singer belted out the American national anthem on Monday night to celebrate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Two more members of Trump's team test positive for COVID-19

 Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after attending a White House election night party last week. Mark..
CBS News

Trump fires defense secretary as he heads into "lame duck" period

 President Trump is shaking up his Cabinet by firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper the week after the election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS..
CBS News

Americans take to the streets after President-elect Joe Biden's victory and President Trump's loss

 “CBS This Morning” spoke with voters of many different backgrounds across the country. They shared their joyous celebrations, deep disappointments, and their..
CBS News
Latino 'dreamer' shares relief and worries of Biden win [Video]

Latino 'dreamer' shares relief and worries of Biden win

Immigration has been on the back-burner through the flurry of activity surrounding Election Day and the pressing worldwide emergency that is the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden’s Call for ‘National Mask Mandate’ Gains Traction in Public Health Circles

A presidential order would almost certainly face a legal challenge. But if elected, Joseph R. Biden...
NYTimes.com - Published