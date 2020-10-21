Global  
 

US election polls with four days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Biden's mask mandate gains traction as US nears 90,000 daily infections [Video]

Biden's mask mandate gains traction as US nears 90,000 daily infections

Donald Trump is wrong again: Joe Biden was right on crime in 1994

 It is true that Joe Biden backed the 1994 crime bill, but there is more to the story.
Election 2020, Kenosha killings suspect extradition hearing, 'The Mandalorian' returns: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump and Biden head to the Midwest as Election Day nears, "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 2 and more things to start your Friday morning.
Neither Trump Nor Biden Drink Alcohol

 Spirits may be low around the country, but don’t expect them to be raised in the White House after the election; neither President Trump nor Joseph R. Biden..
A GOP reckoning? If Trump loses his reelection bid, the party may face an identity crisis

 Even if Donald Trump loses re-election Tuesday, his grip on the GOP is so strong that it could take awhile before the party figures out a path forward.
2020 Election Live Updates: With Four Days Left, Trump and Biden Head for Swing States

President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday. Mr. Biden submitted an...
Biden and Trump hold dueling rallies in battleground Minnesota Friday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump cross paths for a second straight day...
13 Days Out: Biden Leads Trump By Double-Digits in FiveThirtyEight Polling Average, 8.5 Points in RCP’s

13 Days Out: Biden Leads Trump By Double-Digits in FiveThirtyEight Polling Average, 8.5 Points in RCP’s With 14 days to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable leads over...
orfieldtweet

Gary Orfield Four days now to the election and things holding pretty tight. With Facebook,etc. banning last minute dirty tricks,… https://t.co/r660btiiYp 3 hours ago

Colonel_Ted

Ted Frank Polls Say What? – Joe Biden Schedules Closing Campaign Rally in Minnesota…. – The Last Refuge. It seems to me, with… https://t.co/xVZICfV9ly 11 hours ago

TracyHankins7

Tracy Hankins RT @KarenKYteacher: @ananavarro In KY, we listened to the polls about 5 years ago and for the governor's election we ended up with Bevin...… 1 day ago

KarenKYteacher

Karen simpson @ananavarro In KY, we listened to the polls about 5 years ago and for the governor's election we ended up with Bevi… https://t.co/vikacjCgx3 1 day ago

IOWA_STU

Jerry Stewart @ProjectLincoln I don't want to sound preachy but we got complacent during the last presidential election. We thoug… https://t.co/9o6Dbi1YRb 1 day ago

CampusElect

CEEP RT @YMCAadvocacy: Kyle Thomas Ramos is just 16 years old, and he's already signed up to work the polls with four of his teenage friends. Th… 2 days ago

tiffanynguyen40

Tiffany Nguyen RT @BBCScotNine: “Mr Trump is a known entity now, he has a four year record which has been a disaster” Former White House Communications… 2 days ago

YMCAadvocacy

YMCA Government Relations Kyle Thomas Ramos is just 16 years old, and he's already signed up to work the polls with four of his teenage frien… https://t.co/2L1GDt01am 2 days ago


Bill McCollum discusses the final days leading up to Election Day [Video]

Bill McCollum discusses the final days leading up to Election Day

Former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party if Donald Trump loses.

WEB EXTRA: Democratic Presidential Candidate & Former VP Joe Biden Talks Exclusively To CBS4's Ty Russell [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Democratic Presidential Candidate & Former VP Joe Biden Talks Exclusively To CBS4's Ty Russell

With just five days to go before Election Day, Democratic Presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden took time out of his busy schedule while in South Florida on Thursday to talk exclusively to..

Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election? [Video]

Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election?

The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's..

