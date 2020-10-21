US election polls with four days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead
US election polls with four days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and
Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Neither Trump Nor Biden Drink Alcohol Spirits may be low around the country, but don’t expect them to be raised in the White House after the election; neither President Trump nor Joseph R. Biden..
NYTimes.com
1 hour ago
Related news from verified sources
President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday. Mr. Biden submitted an...
NYTimes.com - Published
5 hours ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com • CBS 2
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump cross paths for a second straight day...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 hour ago Also reported by •
Mediaite
With 14 days to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable leads over...
Mediaite - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources