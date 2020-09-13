Global  
 

Raab calls for Iran’s ‘cat and mouse game’ to end

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Raab calls for Iran’s ‘cat and mouse game’ to end

Raab calls for Iran’s ‘cat and mouse game’ to end

Foriegn Secretary Dominic Raab has called for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and all dual nationals to be released from Iran, dubbing their ‘cat and mouse game’ unacceptable.

Report by Browna.

