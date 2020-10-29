Global  
 

Walmart Removes Guns, Ammunition From Display In Select States Following Unrest In Philadelphia

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Walmart says it does not know when the products will be back on display but says customers can still purchase them.


Walmart removes guns, ammunition on display at U.S. stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S....
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsUpworthy


Walmart pulls guns from sales floors, citing civil unrest

Walmart plans to remove guns and ammunition from its sales floors in the U.S. following unrest in...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •BBC News



