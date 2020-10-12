Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major airlines face up to likely winter blues

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Major airlines face up to likely winter blues

Major airlines face up to likely winter blues

British Airways-owner IAG and Air France-KLM released results Friday that showed the scale of the challenge facing airlines during the global health crisis.

Francis Maguire reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

International Airlines Group

BA-owner IAG posts big loss, cuts flights again [Video]

BA-owner IAG posts big loss, cuts flights again

British Airways-owner IAG posted another big loss Thursday, and said it would fly even fewer planes over the coming months than it originally expected. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

British Airways Flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom

BA calls on Government to scrap quarantine for international arrivals [Video]

BA calls on Government to scrap quarantine for international arrivals

New British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle has called on the Government toscrap the self-isolation requirement for international arrivals, as “we do notbelieve quarantine is the solution”. He told the Airlines 2050 conference: “Webelieve the best way to reassure people is to introduce a reliable andaffordable test before flying. “For the UK, this approach reduces the stresson the NHS testing systems within the UK and on policing the quarantinesystem. “If we look abroad to our near neighbours, we see that business traveland indeed tourism is being prioritised by some countries. “We need to get theeconomy moving again and this just isn’t possible when you’re asking people toquarantine for 14 days. “It’s our view that, even if that quarantine period isreduced to seven days, people won’t travel here and the UK will get leftbehind.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
British Airways fined £20m over data hack [Video]

British Airways fined £20m over data hack

British Airways has been fined £20 million over a 2018 data hack, theInformation Commissioner’s Office has announced. Investigators found theairline should have identified the security weaknesses which enabled theattack to take place. The carrier failed to protect the personal and financialdetails of more than 400,000 customers. It did not detect the hack for morethan two months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
British Airways boss pushed out after tough year [Video]

British Airways boss pushed out after tough year

BA boss Alex Cruz has been ousted after a tough year that saw him force through 13,000 job cuts at the carrier. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Air France–KLM


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Delta Has Added 460 Names To Its No-Fly LIst For refusing To Wear Masks [Video]

Delta Has Added 460 Names To Its No-Fly LIst For refusing To Wear Masks

Delta Air Lines has added a total of 460 names to its no-fly list since April for refusing to wear masks onboard. CEO Ed Bastian said "Wearing a mask is among the simplest and most effective actions..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pandemic impacts on aviation will cost the World over $1.75 Trillion in GDP [Video]

Pandemic impacts on aviation will cost the World over $1.75 Trillion in GDP

Economic forecasts from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggest that the impact of COVID on aviation will cost the world more than $1.75 trillion in GDP.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim [Video]

'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:12Published