Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.


'Rappers are Republicans?!?!': Lil Wayne's meeting with Donald Trump causes confusion on social media

 Conservatives cheered Lil Wayne while critics mocked him. Rapper 50 Cent was among the critics, even as he was widely cited as a Trump supporter.
Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump, Praises Platinum Plan

 Lil Wayne's stuntin' with President Trump, but it's way more than a photo op -- he's also voicing his support for the Prez and his proposed plan for the Black..
Analysis: Trump needs Florida for path to victory

Analysis: Trump needs Florida for path to victory

US election polls with four days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead

US election polls with four days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Trump said not to worry about COVID-19. These people beg to differ.

 Donald Trump told Americans not to let the virus dominate their lives, as cases spiked. What it's like to live with COVID in the echo of Trump's denial.
Millions of Americans are voting for the first time this year, and it's not just young people

 This year's election is seeing a surge in first-time voters. And it's not just young people.
Today in History for October 30th

 Highlights of this day in history: 'War of the Worlds' spooks Americans on Halloween Eve; A deadly mudslide hits Nicaragua after Hurricane Mitch; Muhammad Ali..
Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump, Praises Platinum Plan

Lil Wayne's stuntin' with President Trump, but it's way more than a photo op -- he's also voicing his...
Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next..

Lil Pump Endorses Donald Trump Over Joe Biden's Tax Plan

Lil Pump Endorses Donald Trump Over Joe Biden's Tax Plan

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump in profile

Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving..

