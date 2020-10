Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and antisemitism in the same sentence "ever again".

Report by Browna.

