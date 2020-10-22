Global  
 

First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1%

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Thursday's numbers from the Labor Department are the final numbers before the presidential election.


United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

Weekly jobless claims decline as GDP rebounds

 Two new economic reports reflect the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department says 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims..
CBS News

Coal magnate Robert Murray dies at 80

 Public reports state Murray recently applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor.
CBS News

Americans filed 787,000 new jobless claims last week, lowest since pandemic began

 According to the Labor Department, 787,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, down 55,000 from the previous week. Mark Hamrick, Washington..
CBS News

