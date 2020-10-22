First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1%
First-Time Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 as GDP Soars 33.1%
Thursday's numbers from the
Labor Department are the final numbers before the presidential election.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Weekly jobless claims decline as GDP rebounds Two new economic reports reflect the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department says 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims..
CBS News
18 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
JOBLESS CLAIMS: How EDD Fraud Impacts Current Numbers Former Employment Development Department director Michael Bernick spoke with CBSN Bay Area about today's jobless claims report and why the new numbers paint a dire picture for those who are currently.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:31 Published 13 hours ago
Jobless claims decrease by 40,000 Ahead of the presidential election, jobless claims are down by 40,000 people. The Department Of Labor says some 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 18 hours ago