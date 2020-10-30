Mattingly Suing 10302020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Officer who was shot the night of the deadly raid of breonna taylor's apartment is now suing taylor's boyfriend... kenneth walker.

In the crossfire... sgt.

John mattingly was shot by walker in the upper thigh... striking his femoral artery.

The lawsuit claims walker intentionally shot mattingly and acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the police officers who were serving a warrant.

Walker claims he fired in self-defense and did not know who was coming into the apartment.

He was initially charged in the shooting, but those charges were dismissed in may.

