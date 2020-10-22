Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rideshare companies offering discounted rides to the polls

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Rideshare companies offering discounted rides to the polls

Rideshare companies offering discounted rides to the polls

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AMACincinnati

AMACincinnati RT @CityBeatCincy: If you don't have your own ride to the polls — and if Metro's fare-free rides on Election Day don't work for your schedu… 16 hours ago

CityBeatCincy

Cincinnati CityBeat If you don't have your own ride to the polls — and if Metro's fare-free rides on Election Day don't work for your s… https://t.co/nncirhkSuu 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nashville limo service is offering free rides to the voting polls [Video]

Nashville limo service is offering free rides to the voting polls

A limo company doesn't want to hear any excuses on why you couldn't get to the polls to vote in this election. The owner is offering free rides to the polls, getting voters there in style.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:36Published