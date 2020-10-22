Rideshare companies offering discounted rides to the polls
Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day.
Nashville limo service is offering free rides to the voting pollsA limo company doesn't want to hear any excuses on why you couldn't get to the polls to vote in this election. The owner is offering free rides to the polls, getting voters there in style.