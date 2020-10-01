Global  
 

Meghan Markle Puts Off Trial for 9 Months

Meghan Markle Puts Off Trial for 9 Months

Meghan Markle Puts Off Trial for 9 Months

Meghan Markle will not be going to the UK for her lawsuit anytime soon.

Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.


Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seeking postponement of privacy trial

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seeking postponement of privacy trial

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seeking the postponement of the trial relating to her privacy complaint against Britain's Mail On Sunday tabloid.

Duchess of Sussex in bid to postpone High Court trial of privacy action

Duchess of Sussex in bid to postpone High Court trial of privacy action

The Duchess of Sussex will ask a judge to postpone the trial of her privacyaction against the publisher of the Mail On Sunday, which was due to start inJanuary. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers..

Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail On Sunday?

Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail On Sunday?

Meghan Markle is suing the Mail On Sunday after it published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father a few months after her wedding to Prince Harry. The duchess saod the letter was private, but..

