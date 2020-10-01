Meghan Markle Puts Off Trial for 9 Months

Meghan Markle will not be going to the UK for her lawsuit anytime soon.



Related videos from verified sources Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seeking postponement of privacy trial



Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seeking the postponement of the trial relating to her privacy complaint against Britain's Mail On Sunday tabloid. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago Duchess of Sussex in bid to postpone High Court trial of privacy action



The Duchess of Sussex will ask a judge to postpone the trial of her privacyaction against the publisher of the Mail On Sunday, which was due to start inJanuary. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail On Sunday?



Meghan Markle is suing the Mail On Sunday after it published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father a few months after her wedding to Prince Harry. The duchess saod the letter was private, but.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 01:16 Published on October 1, 2020