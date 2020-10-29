Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florence Pugh says she and Scarlett Johansson are like sisters

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Florence Pugh says she and Scarlett Johansson are like sisters

Florence Pugh says she and Scarlett Johansson are like sisters

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson have a “sisterly bond”, after the pair starred together in 'Black Widow'.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florence Pugh & Scarlett Johansson Discuss Their 'Instant Sisterly Bonding'

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson are opening up about their roles, as well as their friendship....
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

BillybugKids

BillybugKids RT @DiscussingFilm: Scarlett Johnson says they will release ‘BLACK WIDOW’ when people are “able to really feel confident about sitting in a… 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Florence Pugh: Scarlett Johansson and I are like sisters [Video]

Florence Pugh: Scarlett Johansson and I are like sisters

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson have a “sisterly bond”, after the pair starred together in 'Black Widow'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost use Meals on Wheels' Instagram to break wedding news [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost use Meals on Wheels' Instagram to break wedding news

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot last weekend. They announced their marriage using the Meals on Wheels Instagram page.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Secretly Married [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Secretly Married

"Jost Married."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published