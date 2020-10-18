Día de Los Muertos celebrations

Day of the Dead, or Día de Los Muertos, is a two-day holiday celebrated November 1 and 2 that reunites the living and dead.

Families create ofrendas (altars) with offerings to honor departed loved ones.

Altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, Pan de Muerto, photos of the departed, their favorite foods, beverages, personal items, etc.

The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead with the tasty treats giving loved ones sustenance after their long trek.