Día de Los Muertos celebrations

Day of the Dead, or Día de Los Muertos, is a two-day holiday celebrated November 1 and 2 that reunites the living and dead.

Families create ofrendas (altars) with offerings to honor departed loved ones.

Altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, Pan de Muerto, photos of the departed, their favorite foods, beverages, personal items, etc.

The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead with the tasty treats giving loved ones sustenance after their long trek.


Pan de Muerto: A Day of the Dead tradition

Pan de Muerto: A Day of the Dead tradition

Pan de Muerto, or “bread of the dead”, has a long history in Dia de Los Muertos traditions. Every year, families place the bread on the ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars. It’s meant to honor..

KC's Dia de Muertos celebration continues despite pandemic

KC's Dia de Muertos celebration continues despite pandemic

Dia de Muertos celebrations in the Kansas City metro look different due to COVID-19, but the meaning remains the same.

