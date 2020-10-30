Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece
A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.
Lights swing in Greek home as 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Aegean SeaLights swung back and forth in this Athens household as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Greece and Turkey.
7.0 Earthquake In Aegean Sea Shakes Turkey, Greece; Buildings Toppled, Tsunami Floods StreetsA strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province and the quake triggered a tsunami. (10/30/20)
Earthquake hits Greece and TurkeyA strong earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit holiday hotspots in Turkey and Greece, destroying a number of buildings.