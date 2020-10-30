Global  
 

Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.


Strong earthquake rattles Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos,...
Turkey and Greece hit by severe earthquake

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has rattled Greece and areas of western Turkey. The magnitude...
Lights swing in Greek home as 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Aegean Sea [Video]

Lights swung back and forth in this Athens household as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Greece and Turkey.

7.0 Earthquake In Aegean Sea Shakes Turkey, Greece; Buildings Toppled, Tsunami Floods Streets [Video]

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province and the quake triggered a tsunami. (10/30/20)

Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey [Video]

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit holiday hotspots in Turkey and Greece, destroying a number of buildings.

