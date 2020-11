Costco will stop selling Chaokoh at their stores Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published on October 30, 2020 Costco will stop selling Chaokoh at their stores Costco will stop selling one brand of coconut milk from a Thailand-based producer. The brand Chaokoh is accused of using monkey labor to pick the coconuts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE BRAND "CHAOKOH" IS ACCUSEDOF USING MONKEY LABOR TO PICKTHE COCONUTS.PETA SAYS IT COMES AFTER THEIRUNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION...WHICH REVEALED CAPTIVE MONKEYSWERE PICKING THE COCONUTS.PETA SAYS COSTCO IS JOININGTHOUSANDS OF OTHER STORES THATHAVE ALREADY BANNED COCONUTMILK THAT USE MONKEY LABOR.BLACK FRIDAY SALES COMING EARLYTHIS YEAR.WITH SO MANY SHOPPING ONLINEDUE TO COVID - SHIP-MATRIX





You Might Like