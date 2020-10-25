Facebook's Zuckerberg warns of 'civil unrest' in America | Oneindia News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has warned of the possibility of civil unrest as the votes for US presidential elections are tallied and he said that the day would be a test for the social networking site.

Zuckerberg said he is worried that with America so divided and election results potentially taking days or weeks to be finalised, there is a risk of civil unrest.

#Facebook #MarkZuckerberg #CivilUnrest