As Businesses Struggle During Pandemic, State Program Helps Companies Vie For Government Contracts
As Illinois continues the fight against COVID-19, the battle to keep businesses up and running during the pandemic rages on.
The Morning Insiders got curious about a recent state investment that comes with a fancy acronym.
PTACs are billed as a saving grace for companies looking for steady work.
The client?
The government.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory broke down what PTACs are all about.