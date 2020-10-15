As Businesses Struggle During Pandemic, State Program Helps Companies Vie For Government Contracts

As Illinois continues the fight against COVID-19, the battle to keep businesses up and running during the pandemic rages on.

The Morning Insiders got curious about a recent state investment that comes with a fancy acronym.

PTACs are billed as a saving grace for companies looking for steady work.

The client?

The government.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory broke down what PTACs are all about.