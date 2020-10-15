Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Businesses Struggle During Pandemic, State Program Helps Companies Vie For Government Contracts

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:16s - Published
As Businesses Struggle During Pandemic, State Program Helps Companies Vie For Government Contracts

As Businesses Struggle During Pandemic, State Program Helps Companies Vie For Government Contracts

As Illinois continues the fight against COVID-19, the battle to keep businesses up and running during the pandemic rages on.

The Morning Insiders got curious about a recent state investment that comes with a fancy acronym.

PTACs are billed as a saving grace for companies looking for steady work.

The client?

The government.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory broke down what PTACs are all about.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. JB Pritzker Announces More Grants For Small Businesses During Pandemic [Video]

Gov. JB Pritzker Announces More Grants For Small Businesses During Pandemic

With more than half the state either currently facing a ban on indoor dining and bar service, or facing those added COVID-19 restrictions by the weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker said a program to help small..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:29Published
PETS grant applications go live today, $20M fund for Nevada businesses [Video]

PETS grant applications go live today, $20M fund for Nevada businesses

A new grant is available to small business owners here in Nevada beginning Monday. Gov. Steve Sisolak introduced the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Program, or PETS, last week. It will provide..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
New program in Nevada to help small business owners announced [Video]

New program in Nevada to help small business owners announced

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details for a new $20 million grant program aimed at helping small businesses and non-profit organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during a press..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:47Published