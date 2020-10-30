Global  
 

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 30, 2020

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 14:25s - Published
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 30, 2020

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 30, 2020

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.


