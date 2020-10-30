Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Trailer

Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 01:04s - Published
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Trailer
The story trailer for the latest World of Warcraft expansion is here

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FookNews

Tech & Gaming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Story Trailer - IGN https://t.co/ombrCZuyXF 5 hours ago

n2pbGrxhWuWLu2a

潘成功 World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Story Trailer https://t.co/iZGBxPGhPl via @YouTube 13 hours ago

OldSkoolGeek420

Old School Geek World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Story Trailer https://t.co/CBTm9xNqFf 14 hours ago

YouFedtheGamers

Don't Feed the Gamers "DFTG" Blizzard announced the new and official release date for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. https://t.co/NsQL5UQ6Fl 15 hours ago

windsanjune

cindy shaffer IGN: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Story Trailer. https://t.co/C7rceDdLUf via @GoogleNews 19 hours ago

elyas71

Elias Fidel World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - Official Story Trailer https://t.co/ma7b90Tr05 a través de @YouTube 19 hours ago

xXGame_HavenxX

Game Haven Reviews It's Official!!! World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands will launch on November 23rd, 3PM PST #WorldOfWarcraft… https://t.co/GFGxMhf9S7 21 hours ago

GunnplayFPS

|GunnplayFPS| RT @BlueMicrophones: Introducing the ultimate mic for #Shadowlands! Elevate your #Shadowlands stream with Yeti X | World of Warcraft Editio… 21 hours ago