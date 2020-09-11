Global  
 

Visa's payments volume returned to positive growth in its fiscal Q4 Q4

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Visa's payments volume grew 4% YoY in its fiscal Q4 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider reports that this growth is still far off from its pre-pandemic performance level.

All of Visa's revenue drivers are still well behind their pre-pandemic performance levels.

Only Visa's data processing segments recorded positive revenue growth in its fiscal Q4 2020.


