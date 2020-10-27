EC revokes Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status in MP over violation of codes

Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

In an order, the Commission said, "...for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh."It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Nath as a star campaigner.

The EC said it has carefully considered the matter and has observed with "displeasure that Kamal Nath despite being a leader of a political party is repeatedly violating the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and breaching the ethical and dignified behaviour".

