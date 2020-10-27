EC revokes Kamal Nath’s ‘star campaigner’ status in MP over violation of codes

Global  
 

Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

In an order, the Commission said, "...for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh."It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Nath as a star campaigner.

The EC said it has carefully considered the matter and has observed with "displeasure that Kamal Nath despite being a leader of a political party is repeatedly violating the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and breaching the ethical and dignified behaviour".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not interested in any post and only wants to work for development. "My thought process is clear, I have chosen the path of public service not of politics. It's been 20 years and I am determined to serve people. I am not interested in any post, only want to work for development," he said. "It was a government (of Congress) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask the people of Madhya Pradesh. There was a complete disregard of promises made to the public," he added. Speaking about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's remarks on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Scindia said that he is full of ego and people will shatter it. "In defence, Kamal Nath said he forgot her (Imarti Devi's) name. How can you forget the name of someone who was in your cabinet? Because she's a woman, a Dalit? Is this his and Congress's thinking about women? He is full of ego and people will shatter it," said Scindia.

