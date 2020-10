Anti-France protest near French Embassy in Moscow, Russia Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published Anti-France protest near French Embassy in Moscow, Russia Riot police have broken up an anti-France demonstration by Russian Muslims, near the French embassy in Moscow. 0

