Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:26s - Published
France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?

France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?

Three people were killed in the second suspected Islamist extremist attack on French soil in less than two weeks.

Here's what we know about the stabbings.

View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Islamism Islamism Set of ideologies holding that Islam should guide social and political as well as personal life

France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam [Video]

France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam

The French president announced his intention to fight what he calls 'Islamist separatism' at the beginning of October.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

France attack: Nice in mourning after deadly church stabbings

 Security across France tightens after a suspected Islamist militant stabs three people to death.
BBC News

Macron vows defiance after 'Islamist' knife attack in church kills three

 NICE: French president vowed his country would stand firm against religious extremists after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church, in the..
WorldNews

Vive la France! India comes in full support for French President Macron

 Turkish President has been taking swipes at the French President after the latter called for action over what he called 'Islamist separatism'.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

France attack: Deadly stabbing in Nice 'is terrorism', says mayor

The mayor of Nice says a suspect has been arrested after the attack at the Notre-Dame basilica.
Upworthy - Published

France attack: Nice in mourning after deadly church stabbings

Security across France tightens after a suspected Islamist militant stabs three people to death.
BBC News - Published

France attack: What we know about stabbings in Nice

France attack: What we know about stabbings in Nice Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice. One...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?: https://t.co/ABWF6mdxQh #Nice 2 seconds ago

redislamofobia

redislamofobia RT @mobbiemobes: “After this attack, five or six million people have to justify themselves,” Mr. Belabbas said. “But we just don’t know wha… 4 seconds ago

AfandeMzing

#DYNASTIESMUSTFALL RT @NationAfrica: Church attack in France: What we know so far https://t.co/4pgid8mSam 7 minutes ago

duneharp

Gusty Duneharp (1)0(55)1// (10)55(1)// (10)5(5)1// 7(4)2(3),(2)7(4) /...7(4)2(4),(1)9(5)7 / (1).(1)0(2)6(6)1(5) / (0).(9)0(6)8(9)… https://t.co/5oQauiffIH 8 minutes ago

SKRAKIBULHAQUE3

SK RAKIBUL HAQUE সেখ রাকিবুল হক @AIMPLB_Official Don't play with words. I know what is right, FoE and how to navigate between right and restraint.… https://t.co/tzxsDDeUSj 14 minutes ago

carolinenewman1

Caroline Newman France attack: What we know about the stabbings in Nice https://t.co/gFjVxxa3Mi #PrayForFrance #PrayForNice 26 minutes ago

CalliopeCo

Ms. M France 🇫🇷 attack: What we know about the stabbings in Nice. https://t.co/mrPjN3k0R2 29 minutes ago

NationAfrica

Nation Africa Church attack in France: What we know so far https://t.co/4pgid8mSam 46 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France [Video]

People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France

After a deadly knife attack left people dead in Nice, France, crowds gathered outside a local cathedral to pay their respects to the victims of the attack on October 29.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack' [Video]

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Police are seen speeding to the scene of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, today (October 29).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published
Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published