|
France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?
France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?
Three people were killed in the second suspected Islamist extremist attack on French soil in less than two weeks.
Here's what we know about the stabbings.
View on euronews
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The mayor of Nice says a suspect has been arrested after the attack at the Notre-Dame basilica.
Upworthy - Published
|
Security across France tightens after a suspected Islamist militant stabs three people to death.
BBC News - Published
|
Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice. One...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources