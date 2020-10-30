Stein In Deep With FEC

Jill Stein was the US Green Party's 2016 candidate for president.

Business Insider reports that she owes the Federal Election Commission more than $66,000 in campaign finance violations.

In 2016 Stein raised $7.3 million for a recount.

In December 2016, Stein promised that her donors would get to vote on how to spend these surplus funds.

That never happened.

Instead, Stein spent millions on election-related litigation in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.