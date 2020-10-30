Pet Matchmaker Rescue Howl-O-Ween movie night

Come join us for a fun and social distancing safe movie night under the stars on the Eve of Halloween!

We have two shows for your enjoyment Hocus Pocus (PG) beginning at 7 p.m., and Scream (R) at 9 p.m.

We will have snacks and drinks (pre-packaged and safe) available for purchase.

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to showtime to find your seat.