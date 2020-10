Related videos from verified sources Typhoon Molave in Vietnem: 1.3 million people evacuated | Oneindia News



Vietnam was braced for typhoon Molave which is the worst tropical storm to hit the country in 20 years. Typhoon Molave was expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Wednesday with wind speeds of upto 135.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago Nepal landslide kills at least 11 people, dozens feared dead



At least 11 people have died, and over 20 others missing when a rain-triggered landslide struck central Nepal on Sunday (September 13). The massive landslide erupted from a fragile landmass in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:33 Published on September 15, 2020 3 dead, dozens missing in massive Nepal landslide



At least three people lost their lives and two dozen others went missing due to massive landslide in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk on Sep 12. Landslide swept around 18 houses in the district following heavy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on September 13, 2020