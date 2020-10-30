Magnitiude 7.0 earthquake that came from the Aegean Sea rattles parts of Turkey and Greece Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:44s - Published 8 minutes ago Magnitiude 7.0 earthquake that came from the Aegean Sea rattles parts of Turkey and Greece A magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken and caused damage to parts of Turkey and Greece. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Magnitude-7.0 earthquake strikes off Greece and Turkey in the Aegean Sea A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey on Friday, according to the...

Upworthy - Published 4 hours ago



Turkey and Greece hit by severe earthquake A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has rattled Greece and areas of western Turkey. The magnitude...

Deutsche Welle - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this