Magnitiude 7.0 earthquake that came from the Aegean Sea rattles parts of Turkey and Greece
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken and caused damage to parts of Turkey and Greece.
Six dead and 200 injured in Turkey after powerful earthquake hits in the Aegean SeaTurkish officials said Friday's earthquake was centred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16,5 kilometres (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.View on euronews
Survivor pulled from collapsed building after earthquake shakes Izmir, TurkeyA survivor is pulled from a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, following a magnitude 7 earthquake that hit the Aegean sea region on Friday (October 30) causing a tsunami and leaving at least four dea
Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And GreeceA strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.