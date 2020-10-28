Ariana Grande Drops New Album 'Positions' | Billboard News

Ariana Grande releases positionsAriana Grande has released her new album 'positions' featuring The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.
Taylor Swift Says ‘Red’ Was Her ‘True Breakup Album’ | Billboard NewsIt’s official: Taylor Swift’s 'Red' is her heartbreak record. Or in her own words, it captured “pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak” like none of her albums before or since.
Shawn Mendes on ‘Wonder' & Camila Cabello | Billboard NewsThe Canadian pop star was the musical guest on 'The Tonight Show,' where he performed a medley of new songs, cut some moves on stage and showed off his new lockdown locks.