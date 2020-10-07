Trump or Biden: what the outcome of the US election might mean for trade with the EU

The World Health Organization chief has welcomed efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said that it was looking forward to working closely with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.
The European Union's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, has arrived in London as the deadline to reach a post-Brexit trade deal looms. Talks resume today, with Boris Johnson insisting a deal is "there to be done" between the UK and EU.
Lord Falconer said on Monday that it would be a "failure of negotiation" by the UK government to walk away from the European Union at the end of the year with no deal. In his scathing remarks, the Shadow Attorney General added that a "competent government could get a deal" and to leave without one would be "catastrophic".