Berlin's Madame Tussauds removes Trump waxwork
Berlin's Madame Tussauds waxwork museum seems to have had an early peak into the result of the United States presidential election.
Niall Horan will 'knock on the door' of Madame Tussauds to get One Direction's waxworks back upNiall Horan joked he would "knock on the door" of Madame Tussauds to get One Direction's waxworks back up.
One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven yearsOne Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds in London - four years after the group went on hiatus.
Madame Tussauds have removed One Direction waxworksMadame Tussauds has removed One Direction's waxworks from the London attraction after seven years.