Woman Extradited From Australia To Face Charges In 2017 Fatal Hit-And-Run

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s
Woman Extradited From Australia To Face Charges In 2017 Fatal Hit-And-Run

Woman Extradited From Australia To Face Charges In 2017 Fatal Hit-And-Run

Andrea Chan Reyes fled the U.S. after the fatal crash, and lived in Hong Kong and Australia, where she was arrested.

Suzie Suh reports.


Woman extradited from Australia to face charges in California fatal hit-and-run

A woman has been extradited from Australia to face charges in a Southern California hit-and-run...
