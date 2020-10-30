Deadline approaching for buyout applications

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 days ago

Whitesboro residents in flood zones have until Nov.

Flood buyout program.

Whitesboro villiage mayor robert friedlander is pleading with all residents within the flood area to apply for the buyout program.

He's stressing that you are not bound to sell your home by filing out....applying.

The application simply affords you the opportunity to sell once an offer has been made.

The application deadline which is on november 13th is just two weeks from today.

Right now only about fifty percent of the qualified residents have signed up.

If there isn't enough participation, the us deptartment of agriculture will withdraw all offers.

None sot: mike boehlert, whitesboro resident this is a one in a lifetime chance, because like the mayor said if we flood in the spring, and the buyout...people could say well this might be my last one, or they could say i'm leaving now.

The application's in.

Let the insurance company worry about it.

You know they just have to get the application filled out.

> again, residents in the affected area only have until november 13th to apply.

