Dozens gather outside of courthouse seeking justice in Kyle Rittenhouse case
Dozen of people have gathered outside the Lake County courthouse, some supporting, some protesting the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
Activists Sue Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook Over Deadly Violence In KenoshaA group of activists is suing Kyle Rittenhouse and Facebook over deadly violence in Kenosha in August.
Kyle Rittenhouse stays in Illinois as extradition hearing is delayedKyle Rittenhouse, 17, will stay locked up in Illinois for at least for a few more weeks as his attorneys continue to fight his extradition. The teen is accused of killing two people and wounding a..
Rittenhouse remains in Illinois for nowKyle Rittenhouse, accused Kenosha shooter, will stay in Illinois while fighting extradition.