Amazon Drivers Block Traffic Interstate Traffic

Duration: 01:31s - Published
Occurred on October 26, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "I was driving north on I-35 and three Amazon vans were deliberately not letting other drivers pass them.

When one of these drivers had to brake, they would immediately go back to driving side by side.

This happened for more than 15 minutes.

Other drivers were getting irritated and putting on their high beams, but the drivers would not budge."


