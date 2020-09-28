Kickin' It For Kids, Fundraiser For St. Jude

Video Credit: KADN - Published 7 minutes ago

You guys hag fundraiser happening tomorrow go ahead and tell us about it.

We do we cut it up with that dustin pari as- foundation the good fight foundation so we're going to be doing at that call to connect the kids we are- donating all the proceeds to st jude's children's hospital so we'll be here tomorrow from nine till eleven- that kickin it kicking the bag and showing up and skills raising money for the kids.

So if people show up can they still registered to kick the back tomorrow.

Absolutely yes three eighteen veteran drive right across and denies come come between nine and eleven and yeah thank you twenty five dollars registration fee and come meet dustin.

Come kick it will have some vendors who set up to it's a good family- friendly event as well absolutely and it's even more exciting because doesn't worry is actually gonna be there for a little bit tomorrow as well.

Yeah want to meet him- come take a picture.

In order graph he will be here yeah he's taken time out of his very busy training schedule he's got a lot of exciting things coming up in his career so we're really grateful to have him here.

He does a lot of amazing charity work for the lafayette community center we're so happy to have him yeah and this is another amazing- charity event that you guys are doing it together into mars halloween.

So can they show up to the gym in a costume.

Yes absolutely- we have some candy out as well.

Ation set up but yes if you want to come to get the cost you would love to see that.

And so mel really quickly before we go what's that cost to register and the location of the gym so people can come and support a good cause for the kids at saint jude.

Yeah it's twenty five dollars registration fee you can pay that at the door- and we are at three eighteen but i transcribed.

Well thank you so much for joining us virtually in this afternoon.

