Tech Report: Netflix prices going up

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

The streaming media company is raising the prices on its standard and premium plans for US customers.

Following apple's move.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Samsung has been making fun of apple's decision to not include a free charger with the iphone 12?

But it also reportedly may ax the freebie.

One report out of south korea indicated that samsung will eliminate the charger across its entire s21 line, while another said the company might opt to keep the charger but scrap its complimentary headphones.

Its standard plan is now $14 a month, up $1 a month from last year.

Its premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

Its basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

******* amazon says the upcoming holiday season should be strong.

However, shipping expenses jump faster than revenue, sparking concern.

Analysts widely expect the holiday shopping rush to test the capacity of the u.s. logistics system to accomodate a surge in home delivery.

****** facebook users are declining in the u-s and canada.

The user base fell to 196 million daily active users from 198 million a quarter earlier.

Facebook also had