Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father | Billboard News

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father | Billboard News

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father | Billboard News


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Lifelike Hologram of Her Late Father

Kanye West has given Kim Kardashian a birthday gift she will never forget. The skims designer posted...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Radar OnlineBusiness InsiderUpworthyTelegraph.co.uk


Kanye's gift of Robert Kardashian hologram to Kim Kardashian West stirs debate again

There's a debate on social media about the merits of Kanye West gifting his wife Kim Kardasian West...
CTV News - Published

Kim Kardashian Emotional Over Kanye West's 'Hologram From Heaven' Gift for Her 40th Birthday

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reveals that her rapper husband has surprised her with a...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this

_wdwm1_

LayLay🦋💜🕊IMYSM COREY¹ᴰ DANIEL SEAVEY TAYS DAY RT @Z100NewYork: #KanyeWest surprises #KimKardashian with hologram of her late dad https://t.co/hBqEX03T8g 2 minutes ago

Z100NewYork

Z100 New York #KanyeWest surprises #KimKardashian with hologram of her late dad https://t.co/hBqEX03T8g 3 minutes ago

Harbiodinho

Alan 🇳🇬 Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With A Lifelike Hologram Of Her Late Father https://t.co/KQI0huGggz 4 minutes ago

KG95Variety

KG95 Sioux City Kim Kardashian received an emotional birthday present from her husband Kanye West. https://t.co/fht09pdiZv 1 hour ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @iHeartRadio: Kanye has outdone himself again. We have to admit, we teared up watching this hologram of Kim's late dad. 😢 https://t.co… 1 hour ago

ivry_rose

IvryRose https://t.co/deZ241pEOb Would you do this for your significant other? 1 hour ago

JasmineDaisy05

Jasmine RT @enews: Kanye West has given Kim Kardashian a birthday gift she will never forget: a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.… 1 hour ago

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio Kanye has outdone himself again. We have to admit, we teared up watching this hologram of Kim's late dad. 😢 https://t.co/WqOeIIcQEn 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Dad for Her Birthday [Video]

Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Dad for Her Birthday

It's ... something.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye [Video]

Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye

Kim Kardashian West gifted hologram of her late father by husband Kanye

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published
Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday [Video]

Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian hologram of her father for 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian is raving about her husband Kanye West's 40th birthday gift - a special message from a hologram of her late father.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published