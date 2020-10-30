Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on Friday.

Some of the major attractions inaugurated by Modi were Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride.

He also laid the foundation stone for four projects.

The PM inaugurated `Ekta Cruise', a ferry boat service which would cover the distance of 6 km from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity within 40 minutes.

The boat can carry 200 persons.

The prime minister also enjoyed a ride after the inauguration.

Lastly, Modi inaugurated the Cactus Garden spread in 25 acres on the opposite bank of the river.

It is home to more than 450 species with a total of 6 lakh plants.

The PM also launched a new website and a mobile app which will guide tourists visiting the area.