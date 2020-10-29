defender one RT @AFP: Brazilian woman among those killed in France church attack.
One of the three victims of the knife attack in a church in Nice was… 1 minute ago
Joseph @JoeBiden would have told French police to shoot the terrorist in the leg. Come on, man did you have to kill him?… https://t.co/DqF2EzcTMF 2 hours ago
Ron F. Vernier ✝⚜️ RT @Sacerdotus: Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids ‘I love them’ https://t.co/x5meblY1SB 2 hours ago
☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡🎃👻🎃👻🧟♀️🧟♂️🧛♂️🧛♀️ Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids ‘I love them’ https://t.co/x5meblY1SB 2 hours ago
RayManta82 RT @qdepim: One of the victims of the Nice attack was a 44-year-old Brazilian mother of three.
The woman was seriously wounded while pray… 2 hours ago
[email protected] #sad
Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids ‘I love them’
https://t.co/frqqOGpSP3… https://t.co/8KIUHbtof6 3 hours ago
Andy Vermaut Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked for her kids to be told 'I love them' - New York Post… https://t.co/XWuhFEGRw9 3 hours ago
Lawlessness One of the three victims of an extremist knife attack in a church in France yesterday was a 44-year-old Brazilian m… https://t.co/3b2SDdKiIt 3 hours ago
Another Beheading Reported In FranceA man who police say beheaded a woman was shot by police in France.
France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia NewsTerror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others..
Three dead in knife attack in French churchAn attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as..