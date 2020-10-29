Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids 'I love them'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids 'I love them'
Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids 'I love them'

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_pavam

defender one RT @AFP: Brazilian woman among those killed in France church attack. One of the three victims of the knife attack in a church in Nice was… 1 minute ago

jpsully3

Joseph ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ would have told French police to shoot the terrorist in the leg. Come on, man did you have to kill him?… https://t.co/DqF2EzcTMF 2 hours ago

RonFVernier1

Ron F. Vernier ✝⚜️ RT @Sacerdotus: Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids ‘I love them’ https://t.co/x5meblY1SB 2 hours ago

Sacerdotus

☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡🎃👻🎃👻🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧛‍♂️🧛‍♀️ Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids ‘I love them’ https://t.co/x5meblY1SB 2 hours ago

RManta82

RayManta82 RT @qdepim: One of the victims of the Nice attack was a 44-year-old Brazilian mother of three. The woman was seriously wounded while pray… 2 hours ago

laprovencaleus1

[email protected] #sad Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked to tell her kids ‘I love them’ https://t.co/frqqOGpSP3… https://t.co/8KIUHbtof6 3 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Brazilian woman killed in France attack asked for her kids to be told 'I love them' - New York Post… https://t.co/XWuhFEGRw9 3 hours ago

twitmsian

Lawlessness One of the three victims of an extremist knife attack in a church in France yesterday was a 44-year-old Brazilian m… https://t.co/3b2SDdKiIt 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Another Beheading Reported In France [Video]

Another Beheading Reported In France

A man who police say beheaded a woman was shot by police in France.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published
France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News [Video]

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News

Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
Three dead in knife attack in French church [Video]

Three dead in knife attack in French church

An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published