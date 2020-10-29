Muslims protest as Nice mourns church attack dead

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
France stepped up security nationwide on Friday to guard against new Islamist attacks following the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice, while Muslims in other countries protested in the streets over perceived French slights to the Prophet Mohammad.

Olivia Chan reports.


Nurmagomedov accuses President Macron of offending Muslims

 Recently retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises French President Emmanuel Macron for his response for his response to two terrorist attacks in the..
Anti-France protests: Muslims hold rallies worldwide as tensions rise

 Marchers vent their fury at President Macron over his defence of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
Tensions running high between France and Muslim world

France attack: Nice in mourning after deadly church stabbings

 Security across France tightens after a suspected Islamist militant stabs three people to death.
Australian Muslim groups condemn Nice attack, call for social harmony

 Multiple Australian Islamic organisations have condemned the attacks in Nice, France and called for greater social harmony.
France attack: Attacker arrived from Tunisia days ago

 Three people were stabbed to death in Nice in what France says was an "Islamist terrorist attack".
France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?

Three people were killed in the second suspected Islamist extremist attack on French soil in less than two weeks. Here's what we know about the stabbings.

France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam

The French president announced his intention to fight what he calls 'Islamist separatism' at the beginning of October.

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr Macron's decision to increasedeployments from around 3,000 to 7,000 came hours after the stabbings at theNotre Dame basilica left three people dead. The killings put France on itshighest level of alert and come at a time of extreme tension over therepublication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed by the satiricalnewspaper Charlie Hebdo.

 The attack comes as France is on high alert over tensions related to the publication of caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in the French satirical..
People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France

After a deadly knife attack left people dead in Nice, France, crowds gathered outside a local cathedral to pay their respects to the victims of the attack on October 29.

Nice attack: Three dead and several injured in suspected terror assault on church

The suspect is reported to have been arrested and taken to hospital after being injured as police intervened.

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt

Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the..

