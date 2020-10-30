Global  
 

Wabash Valley Health Center hosts ribbon cutting

Wabash Valley Health Center hosts ribbon cutting
The center offers access to healthcare for all who need it.

Relief money.

Another organization that helps people in need unveiled a major renovation today.

A 4-million dollar expansion project is officially compete at "wabash valley health center" in terre haute.

A wonderful place that offers access to healthcare for all who need it.

The renovation doubled the medical room capacity...improved patient privacy and updated the outside of the building.

C-e-o charles welker got emotional today when he talked about the community support that made this project possible.

..."just grateful...it's um..we just couldn't do it..we just couldn't do it without all of these people..."

The wabash valley health center offers medical, dental and mental health care to many who might otherwise not be able to afford care.

It's located at 14-36 locust street.




