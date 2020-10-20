Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYPD: Woman Attacked In Subway Station Over $2

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published
NYPD: Woman Attacked In Subway Station Over $2

NYPD: Woman Attacked In Subway Station Over $2

The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect they say attacked a woman in the subway system over $2.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Suspect Pushed Woman Onto Subway Tracks In Unprovoked Attack At Times Square Station [Video]

Suspect Pushed Woman Onto Subway Tracks In Unprovoked Attack At Times Square Station

A 28-year-old woman is recovering after being deliberately pushed onto subway tracks. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
Woman Shoved Onto Subway Tracks In Times Square [Video]

Woman Shoved Onto Subway Tracks In Times Square

A 28-year-old woman was pushed onto the tracks Friday morning at a subway station in Times Square. Police said it appeared to be an unprovoked attack. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports from the scene.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published
NYPD: Man Wanted For Attacking Family And Knocking Grandmother Onto Subway Tracks In Brooklyn [Video]

NYPD: Man Wanted For Attacking Family And Knocking Grandmother Onto Subway Tracks In Brooklyn

The NYPD has released new video of a man who allegedly attacked a family and knocked a 73-year-old grandmother onto the subway tracks Monday in Brooklyn. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published