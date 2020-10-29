Paddy Crerand pays tribute to Nobby Stiles

Nobby Stiles, part of the England team which won the World Cup in 1966, hasdied aged 78 after a long illness. Stiles was also part of the ManchesterUnited side which became the first English club to win the European Cup twoyears later, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to “dither and delay” with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is “out of control”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn