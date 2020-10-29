Paddy Crerand pays tribute to Nobby Stiles

Ashworth urges PM not to ‘dither’ with Coronavirus action



Jon Ashworth has urged the Prime Minister not to “dither and delay” with Coronavirus action. The Shadow Health Secretary added that any action will be welcomed by the Labour Party as the virus is “out of control”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970