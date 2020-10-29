Global  
 

Paddy Crerand pays tribute to Nobby Stiles

Former Manchester United footballer Paddy Crerand paid tribute to his teammate Nobby Stiles following his death.

Crerand described him as a great but underestimated footballer.

