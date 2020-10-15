Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Trump Administration Claimed That Billie Eilish Is “Destroying the Country”

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:59s - Published
The Trump Administration Claimed That Billie Eilish Is “Destroying the Country”
That’s a lot of power for an 18-year-old.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump Administration Official Accused Billie Eilish of 'Destroying Our Country'

A top official in Donald Trump‘s administration accused Billie Eilish of “destroying our...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.com



Tweets about this

geoffrey_payne

Geoff Payne RT @9DashLine: Days before American poll, China and US militaries talk crisis prevention https://t.co/hOso9v0WzS 'Crisis Communications Wor… 3 seconds ago

9DashLine

9DASHLINE Days before American poll, China and US militaries talk crisis prevention https://t.co/hOso9v0WzS 'Crisis Communica… https://t.co/L6j1g0EiGr 6 minutes ago

JSidewinder1

Justin @wittmer0313 I will, as soon as you acknowledge that if the loose connections to Joe Biden constitute bribery (as y… https://t.co/NzZQypu9yK 49 minutes ago

Stonekeeper3

Stonekeeper RT @paulsperry_: Leslie Stahl, who comes from a Democrat family in Boston, misled "60 Minutes" viewers tonight when she claimed "there's no… 5 hours ago

beenaxed

J Kennedy RT @CaptainElvis3: Today Twitter censored tweets by a major Trump administration official who claimed that it was going to be sunny in Cali… 5 hours ago

SName99

SayMyName99 @danbrooksh1 @RickiSantana @EVerastegui El ignorante eres TU. They claimed the executive order was for that. Then a… https://t.co/BgmpsX08TW 7 hours ago

DumbledoreKaren

Karen Dumbledore @TuckerCarlson • As reported by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Eric last year clai… https://t.co/Q5J4hnP2ox 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish's Provocative Photo, Ice Cube's Response to Working With Trump & More | Billboard News [Video]

Billie Eilish's Provocative Photo, Ice Cube's Response to Working With Trump & More | Billboard News

Billie Eilish shares a provocative photo to shut down body-shamers and Ice Cube speaks out after getting backlash for working with the Trump administration. Here are the top stories in music.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:00Published