Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond Talks TikTok Success Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:40s - Published 6 minutes ago Mother Mother's Ryan Guldemond Talks TikTok Success Ryan Guldemond, the lead singer and guitarist of Vancouver-based indie rock band Mother Mother, speaks with ET Canada about the band's recent streaming success following a surge of user interest on TikTok. 0

