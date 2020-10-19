jason d'avolio murder trial

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

A doctor and a friend all took the witness stand today for the defense in jason d'avolio's murder trial.

The defense case is winding down, with their most important witness expected to take the stand soon.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports, from the oneida county courthouse.

A rome attorney jason d'avolio had partially retained for his divorce took the stand for the defense, at d'avolio's murder trial today.

The last communication he had from d'avolio was july 24th, 2019, 6 days before his estranged wife, kerrilee d'avolio, was found in the ava landfill .

None 6:05 "his question on that date was 'how long does it take for an abandonment to occur?"

Also on the stand for the defense, the rome police officer who booked jason d'avolio on the charge of concealment of a human corpse 9:41 "it was just the two of us and he made statements that he found his wife dead in the bedroom and all he thought was cleaning the body up and all the blood so the kids didn't find her like that" the officer talked about d'avolio's demeanor 11:52 "very unusual for someone who just lost his children's mother.

Very flat.

He didn't show any emotion during suicide screening when he made statements that his wife was dead.

There was blood everywhere" a doctor who reviewed kerrilee d'avolio's records from other doctors' sessions with her testified, trying to make the defense's case for suicide 26:52 "i noticed a number of behaviors at the time that would indicate possibility of an adjustment disorder 27:09 "i have studies noted here that indicate adjustment disorder could increase the risk of suicide 12 times" on cross examinaton, the prosecution went to work, unraveling any theory that kerrilee d'avolio was depressed or had adjustment disorder 44:12 "were you aware that kerrilee d'avolio had made friends outside the home?

It was mentioned in the notes, yes.

These would be at odds with the criteria listed for that particular disorder, would they not?

They would" 49:47 "we just went through all nine criteria and she doesn't hit on any of them, does she?

Correct" a friend of jason d'avolio testified about the couple and their interacton with their three daughters 1:05:00 "when he and kerrilee were together, who did it seem was taking care of the kids?

I had seen jason do it the most" stand up jason d'avolio himself is expected to take the stand on monday.

Jf, nc2.

