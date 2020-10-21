Global  
 

MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale To Steve Cohen

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Major League Baseball owners have approved the sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.


Source: MLB owners approve Mets sale to Cohen

Billionaire Steve Cohen got the votes he needed from MLB owners to become the new owner of the New York Mets.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio expects answer on Mets' sale to Steve Cohen 'very quickly;' potential MLB vote this week

MLB owners could vote as soon as this week on the sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.
Mets' sale to Steve Cohen still has one hurdle to clear: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

The sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen for $2.475 billion is set to be voted on by MLB owners.
Sale Of Mets To Steve Cohen Faces One Last Hurdle

Sale Of Mets To Steve Cohen Faces One Last Hurdle

The sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen was thought to be a done deal, but there's one hurdle they didn't expect -- Mayor Bill de Blasio; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

What's next in Steve Cohen's bid to buy the Mets

What's next in Steve Cohen's bid to buy the Mets

What I'm Hearing: Can the New York City mayor stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets

