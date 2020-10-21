MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale To Steve Cohen

Major League Baseball owners have approved the sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen.

The sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen for $2.475 billion is set to be voted on by MLB owners,...

MLB owners could vote as soon as this week on the sale of the Mets to billionaire Steve Cohen.

Billionaire Steve Cohen got the votes he needed from MLB owners to become the new owner of the New...