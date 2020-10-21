MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale To Steve Cohen
Major League Baseball owners have approved the sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen.
CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Sale Of Mets To Steve Cohen Faces One Last HurdleThe sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen was thought to be a done deal, but there's one hurdle they didn't expect -- Mayor Bill de Blasio; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
What’s next in Steve Cohen’s bid to buy the MetsWhat I’m Hearing: Can the New York City mayor stop Steve Cohen from buying the Mets