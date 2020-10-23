Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form In Caribbean
We're watching for our next tropical depression to possibly form in the Caribbean, likely this weekend or early next week.
Katie Johnston reports.
Tracking the Tropics | October 31 morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 30 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | October 30, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.