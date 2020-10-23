President Trump To Hold Late-Night M.A.G.A. Victory Rally In Miami

President Trump is scheduled to host a Make America Great Again victory rally Sunday night at 11:30 PM at the Miami/Opa-Locka Executive Airport.



Related videos from verified sources Will President Trump Defy Miami-Dade's Curfew?



CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about President Trump's plan to hold a late rally in Miami on Sunday, that could defy the county curfew. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:44 Published 13 minutes ago President Trump, Joe Biden Visiting Pennsylvania This Weekend



CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:51 Published 5 hours ago Thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in Florida flagged with problems



Election officials have flagged more than 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots in Florida for signature issues. With 1.8 million mail-in ballots yet to be returned, that number is expected to grow. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:23 Published 9 hours ago