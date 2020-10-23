President Trump To Hold Late-Night M.A.G.A. Victory Rally In Miami
President Trump is scheduled to host a Make America Great Again victory rally Sunday night at 11:30 PM at the Miami/Opa-Locka Executive Airport.
Will President Trump Defy Miami-Dade's Curfew?CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about President Trump's plan to hold a late rally in Miami on Sunday, that could defy the county curfew.
